Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 06:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch its next-generation RC 200 motorbike next year.
In the latest development, a test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted testing on the roads.
As per the spy shots, the bike will boast of updated styling, a rectangular TFT instrument cluster, and draw power from a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine.
Here are more details.
The next-generation KTM RC 200 will sit on a steel trellis frame, and offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windshield.
The motorbike will pack a rectangular TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a halogen headlamp for lighting, and orange-rimmed alloy wheels.
It should have a dry weight of 154.3kg and a 9.5-liter fuel tank.
The next-generation KTM RC 200 will draw power from a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine coupled with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The mill will make a maximum power of 24.6hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 19.2Nm at 8,000rpm.
For ensuring the rider's safety, the next-generation KTM RC 200 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are likely to be managed by 43mm WP-USD forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the next-generation KTM RC 200 in India will be announced at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model priced at Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
