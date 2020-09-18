MG Motor has introduced a dual-tone color variant for its Hector SUV in India, named 'Hector Dual Delight'. The color scheme is offered solely on the car's top-spec Sharp trim and comes in two shades- Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black. However, there are no mechanical changes. As for the pocket-pinch, it is priced upwards of Rs. 16.84 lakh.

Exteriors Here's recalling the MG Hector

The MG Hector offers a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille with honeycomb patterns and the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car has an all-LED setup for lighting and a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG Hector has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and Android Auto. All standard safety features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, engine immobilizer, and vehicle stability control system are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Hector gets three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol mills make 141hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel motor generates 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?