Last updated on Sep 19, 2020, 12:24 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has started exporting the Jawa Standard motorbike manufactured in India, to Europe. The two-wheeler is listed on the company's European web portal, where it has been renamed as Jawa 300 CL.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle looks identical to the India-specific model but draws power from a Euro 4-compliant 294.7cc engine. It also has a top-speed of 125km/h.
The Jawa 300 CL sits on a double-cradle frame and offers an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type-seat, rounded headlamp, mirrors, and a lengthy chrome-finished exhaust pipe.
The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlight for lighting, and spoked wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 172kg and a 14-liter fuel tank.
The Jawa 300 CL draws power from a Euro 4-compliant 294.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes a maximum power of 22.5hp at 7,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
For ensuring the rider's safety, the Jawa 300 CL comes equipped with a disc brake on the front, and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Europe, the Euro 4-compliant Jawa 300 CL sports a price-tag of €6,000 (approximately Rs. 5.21 lakh). Besides this model, Jawa's European line-up comprises the 350 2T and the 350 OHC fully-faired café racer.
