MG Motor is working to launch its flagship Gloster SUV around the festive season. In the latest development, CarWale.com has revealed that the car will be launched in the first week of October. Separately, previous reports have leaked some of its specifications such as a 2.0-liter diesel engine, six driving modes et al. The SUV had made its debut in the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exterior This is how MG Gloster will look like

The MG Gloster will feature an octagonal chrome grille, a muscular bonnet and a large panoramic sunroof. On the rear, it will get a dual-tone bumper with an integrated diffuser. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked with silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 21-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it will include LED headlamps, fog lights and taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Gloster will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218hp/360Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster will come with a dual-tone cabin and upholstery with diamond stitching, ventilated front seats and a yatch-style gear selector. The SUV will also offer a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and iSmart connectivity. It will house an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an engine start-stop button and multi-zone climate control among various safety controls.

Information What about the pricing?