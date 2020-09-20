BMW Motorrad has finally launched its much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle, the R18, in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and First Edition. As for the highlights, the bike sports a design inspired by the BMW R5 of 1930s, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine. The two-wheeler costs upwards of Rs. 18.90 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW R18: At a glance

The BMW R18 sits on a double-cradle steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design inspired by the R5. It features a similar-looking fuel tank, exposed shaft-drive, and a swingarm. The retro look of the bike is accentuated by a rounded headlight, wide handlebars, spoked wheels, and a chrome-covered exhaust pipe. It packs an analog instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Details What extra features does the First Edition variant get?

As mentioned earlier, BMW R18 is available in two variants- Standard and a First Edition variant. While the former is a blacked-out model, the latter sports chrome elements, an exclusive Blackstorm metallic paint job, white pinstripes, copper-lettered tank emblem, and a seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp. It also gets heated grips, a hill-start assist feature, and cornering headlights, among others.

Information Power and performance

The BMW R18 cruiser motorcycle is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin, air-cooled and oil-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, a shaft drive, and a reverse gear (optional). The mill makes 89.75hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 158Nm at 3,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R18 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, stability control, and hill-hold assist. It also gets three riding modes: Rain, Rock, and Roll. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?