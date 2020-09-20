-
20 Sep 2020
BMW R18 cruiser launched in India at Rs. 19 lakh
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
-
BMW Motorrad has finally launched its much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle, the R18, in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and First Edition.
As for the highlights, the bike sports a design inspired by the BMW R5 of 1930s, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin engine.
The two-wheeler costs upwards of Rs. 18.90 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
BMW R18: At a glance
-
The BMW R18 sits on a double-cradle steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design inspired by the R5. It features a similar-looking fuel tank, exposed shaft-drive, and a swingarm.
The retro look of the bike is accentuated by a rounded headlight, wide handlebars, spoked wheels, and a chrome-covered exhaust pipe.
It packs an analog instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.
-
Details
What extra features does the First Edition variant get?
-
As mentioned earlier, BMW R18 is available in two variants- Standard and a First Edition variant.
While the former is a blacked-out model, the latter sports chrome elements, an exclusive Blackstorm metallic paint job, white pinstripes, copper-lettered tank emblem, and a seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp.
It also gets heated grips, a hill-start assist feature, and cornering headlights, among others.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The BMW R18 cruiser motorcycle is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,802cc boxer-twin, air-cooled and oil-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, a shaft drive, and a reverse gear (optional). The mill makes 89.75hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 158Nm at 3,000rpm.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R18 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, stability control, and hill-hold assist. It also gets three riding modes: Rain, Rock, and Roll.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The BMW R18 is being brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). As for the pocket-pinch, the standard model of the bike costs Rs. 18.90 lakh, while the First Edition variant sports a price-tag of Rs. 21.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).