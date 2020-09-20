Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 03:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM is planning to launch its 250 Adventure motorbike in India this October, a carandbike report has claimed.
The upcoming two-wheeler will be the brand's entry-level adventure model on our shores and will share design and features with the 390 Adventure bike. However, its engine will be derived from the 250 Duke, and the Husqvarna 250 twins.
Here are more details.
The 250 Adventure will look similar to the company's 390 Adventure model, featuring identical chassis, alloy wheels, and graphics. The bike will have a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe.
The motorcycle should get an all-LED setup for lighting, and pack a digital instrument console.
It should have a kerb weight of 162 kg, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.
The KTM 250 Adventure will be powered by a BS6-compliant 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The mill will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer will be managed by WP 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the KTM 250 Adventure in India will be announced at the time of launch in October. As for the pocket-pinch, the motorcycle should carry a tag of around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.