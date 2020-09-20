Austrian automaker KTM is planning to launch its 250 Adventure motorbike in India this October, a carandbike report has claimed. The upcoming two-wheeler will be the brand's entry-level adventure model on our shores and will share design and features with the 390 Adventure bike. However, its engine will be derived from the 250 Duke, and the Husqvarna 250 twins. Here are more details.

Design KTM 250 Adventure: At a glance

The 250 Adventure will look similar to the company's 390 Adventure model, featuring identical chassis, alloy wheels, and graphics. The bike will have a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. The motorcycle should get an all-LED setup for lighting, and pack a digital instrument console. It should have a kerb weight of 162 kg, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 250 Adventure will be powered by a BS6-compliant 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The mill will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer will be managed by WP 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?