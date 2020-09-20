Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 05:29 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Alpina is expected to launch its B8 Gran Coupe based on the BMW 8 Series, next year.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing at the Nurburgring racing track.
As per the spy shots, it will sport refreshed bumpers, quad-tip exhausts, a rear diffuser, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will be based on BMW 8 Series, and sport an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek LED headlamps.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and spoked alloy wheels.
It should have a wheelbase of 3,023mm and a ground clearance of 128mm.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will draw power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the BMW 8 Series, the mill makes 600hp of power at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque at 5,600rpm.
Not many details are available regarding the interiors of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe. However, it should have a four-seater cabin with heated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle will pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, there should be multiple airbags and ABS with EBD among others.
Pricing and availability details of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe in India will be announced at the time of launch in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should sport a tag upwards of Rs. 1.29 crore.
