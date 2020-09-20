Ahead of delivering its 450X e-scooter this November, Ather Energy has announced that it will unveil a collector's edition of the two-wheeler on September 26. The special model will be delivered to the first set of customers who had pre-ordered the vehicle. This is the company's way of showing gratitude toward the early adopters. The collector's edition should have a matte grey paint scheme.

Design Here's recalling the Ather 450X

As far as Ather 450X is concerned, it sits on an aluminum cast frame and offers a headlight-mounted apron, a flat-type seat, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a blacked-out grab rail. The electric scooter packs a 7-inch touchscreen TFT console that supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, and offers support for Google Maps. It is offered in two shades- Matte Grey and Mint Green.

Internals Power and performance

Ather 450X packs a 6kW electric motor that is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery. The combination generates 8hp/26Nm in the Standard model, while in the Plus variant, it makes 7.4hp/22Nm. The electric scooter promises a range of 85km on a single charge, and using a DC fast charger, can be charged up to 80% in an hour. It has a top-speed of 80km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ather 450X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a combined braking system, regenerative braking feature, and a reverse parking assist system. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the electric scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?