German automaker BMW is expected to launch the next-generation model of its R nineT motorbike in the coming days. In the latest development, two test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted testing. As per the spy images, there will be two variants of the R nineT namely, Standard and Pure. It will sport an R18-styled headlight, blacked-out engine, and a refreshed exhaust system.

Design BMW R nineT: At a glance

Both the variants of the BMW R nineT will sport an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and upward-bent twin exhaust pipes. The retro look of the motorcycle will be accentuated by the wide handlebars and rounded halogen headlamp. It will get a digital-analog instrument console. The bike should have a kerb weight of 222kg and an 18-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The BMW R nineT will draw power from a Euro 5-compliant engine, the details about which are scarce. For reference, the old-generation model drew power from a 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled flat-twin engine that makes 108hp and 116Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The next-generation BMW R nineT should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to ensure the safety of the rider. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike should be handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side, and a central spring rut with an adjustable rebound on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?