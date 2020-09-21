Skoda's upcoming compact SUV based on the Vision IN concept will make its global debut in India next year. The company has also confirmed that the car will be up for grabs on our shores in the second quarter of 2021. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will be based on MQB-A0 IN platform and will draw power from a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.

Exteriors Skoda Vision IN-based compact SUV: At a glance

The Skoda Vision IN-based compact SUV will have a sporty look, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, faux air dams, a sculpted muscular bonnet, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It will have a length of 4,256mm, and a wheelbase of 2,671mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the Skoda Vision IN-based compact SUV. However, it should have a dual-tone five-seater cabin, featuring leatherette upholstery, and a crystalline element on the dashboard. The four-wheeler will pack a Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch floating infotainment console. All standard safety features are expected to be available on the vehicle.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Vision IN-based compact SUV will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that will generate around 150hp of power, 250Nm of torque, and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.7 seconds and have a top-speed of 195km/h.

Information What about the pricing?