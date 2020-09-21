Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 01:10 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Ninja 1000 SX motorbike for the first time since its launch in India, this May.
Following the price-revision, the bike has become costlier by Rs. 10,000 and now costs Rs. 10.89 lakh.
The two-wheeler has also received a new color variant called Emerald Blazed Green. However, there are no mechanical updates.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX sits on an aluminum twin-tube frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a split headlamp setup, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also has attractive body graphics.
The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 140hp of maximum power and 111Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a quickshifter.
To ensure the rider's safety, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with three-mode traction control, two power modes, cruise control, and cornering ABS.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by 41mm inverted cartridge forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest price-hike of Rs. 10,000, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX now sports a tag of Rs. 10.89 lakh. It comes in three colors- Emerald Blazed Green, Gray/Black, and triple-tone Green/Gray/Black combination.
