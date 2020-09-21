Japanese automaker Kawasaki has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Ninja 1000 SX motorbike for the first time since its launch in India, this May.

Following the price-revision, the bike has become costlier by Rs. 10,000 and now costs Rs. 10.89 lakh.

The two-wheeler has also received a new color variant called Emerald Blazed Green. However, there are no mechanical updates.

Here's our roundup.