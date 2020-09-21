Ahead of its unveiling on September 23, BMW Motorrad has teased its next-generation M3 sedan in a series of images. As per the images, it will boast of an updated design featuring a new grille, and rear diffuser. Further, it will come in a new shade called 'Isle of Man Green'. The M4 Coupe is also expected to be launched on the same day.

Exteriors 2021 BMW M3: At a glance

The 2021 BMW M3 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a large kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps with black borders. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Meanwhile, a refreshed diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and a neatly-designed trunk will be present on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the next-generation BMW M3. However, it should have a spacious cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, and other connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD should be retained.

Engine Power and performance

The new BMW M3 will be available in two variants- Regular, and Competition. The car will draw power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine which will make 466.5hp in the Regular model, and generate 496.1hp in the latter. For handling transmission duties, the mill will come paired to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Information What about the pricing?