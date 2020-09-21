Bajaj Auto has put up a marketing video, revealing a new color variant for its Pulsar NS200 motorcycle. In the upcoming model, the fuel tank, headlight, shrouds, and tail section will be painted red and white. The wheels will be white, and the rest of the parts will have a blacked-out appearance. Mechanically, it will remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design Recalling the Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sits on a perimeter frame and offers a naked-street design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, eye-catching body graphics, angular-looking headlamp cluster, as well as fuel tank extensions. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console and a halogen headlight. It has a kerb weight of 156kg and a fuel capacity of 12-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine which generates a maximum power of 24.2hp and a peak torque of 18.5Nm. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?