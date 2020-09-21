Bajaj Auto is likely to launch its Husqvarna Vitpilen, and Svartpilen 401 motorbikes in India this festive season, a carandbike report has claimed. The motorcycles will debut roughly a year after the 250cc Vitpilen, and Svartpilen models were showcased at the 2019 India Bike Week. As for the highlights, they will get a full-LED lighting setup, wire-spoke wheels, and a BS6-compliant 373.2cc engine.

Design Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401: At a glance

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 will be based on the KTM 390 Duke and will offer an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a rounded headlamp. The bikes will get a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and wire-spoked wheels. While the Vitpilen will be a café-racer motorcycle, the latter will be an urban scrambler model.

Information Power and performance

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that makes 43.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill will come paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles will be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?