Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 05:57 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has reduced the price of its Altroz (diesel) hatchback range, barring its base-end XE, and XE Rhythm trims.
Following the latest price-revision, the diesel variants of the car have become cheaper by up to Rs. 40,000 and now start at Rs. 6.99 lakh.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, turbocharged engine.
The Tata Altroz offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek blacked-out grille with chrome finishing, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, and projector headlamps with DRLs.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
The Tata Altroz has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The hatchback packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are two airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.
The Tata Altroz gets two BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol, and 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel.
While the former makes 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, the latter generates 89hp of power at 4,000rpm, and 200Nm of peak torque at 1,250-3,000rpm.
Both the mills come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.
In India, the petrol-powered Tata Altroz falls in the Rs. 5.44-7.89 lakh price-bracket. Meanwhile, the diesel guzzling variants of the car start at Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base-end model, and go up to Rs. 9.09 lakh for the top-spec trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
