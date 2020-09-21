Tata Motors has reduced the price of its Altroz (diesel) hatchback range, barring its base-end XE, and XE Rhythm trims.

Following the latest price-revision, the diesel variants of the car have become cheaper by up to Rs. 40,000 and now start at Rs. 6.99 lakh.

As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, turbocharged engine.