Hyundai India has announced a new exclusive warranty and maintenance plan called "Premium Assurance Program," for its Elantra sedan and Tucson SUV. As part of the package, customers can opt for roadside assistance plans, map updates for the navigation system, subscription to Blue Link connected car suite, among others. These services can be booked via the company's dedicated online portal. Here are more details.

Features A detailed look at the 'Premium Assurance Program'

Customers can opt for customizable warranty options, such as 3-year/unlimited km, 4-year/60,000km, and 5-year/50,000km. There is also a 3-year/30,000km maintenance package on offer. The program entails 3-years roadside assistance, updates for the navigation system, and subscription to the Blue Link suite. One home visit by a Premium Care Manager to answer the owner's query within 15 days of the delivery is also being offered.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson

Both the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. However, while the former is a sedan, the latter is an SUV. On the sides, both the vehicles are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, they have a wheelbase of 2,700mm, and 2,670mm respectively.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Both the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicles pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Elantra gets two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter petrol engine making 147.9hp/196Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 113.4hp of maximum power, and 250Nm of peak torque. The Tucson also offers two BS6-compliant mills- a 2.0-liter diesel engine churning out 182.4hp/408Nm, and the same petrol unit as the Elantra. The Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?