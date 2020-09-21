-
American micro-mobility and ride-sharing company Bird has launched an affordable new electric scooter - Bird Air.
The custom-made vehicle comes at just $599, making for a much more affordable option as compared to the Bird One, and promises a safe and comfortable ride without too many bells and whistles.
Here is all you need to know about Bird Air.
Foldable aircraft-grade aluminum frame, never-flat tires
Weighing just around 13.7kg, Bird Air is an electric scooter featuring a foldable frame, made out of aircraft-grade aluminum, and semi-solid tubeless tires, which are said to be flat-free.
It can carry around a person weighing up to 100kgs; the rider can easily fold the handle of the scooter, bringing it in parallel with the base, and place it even in a packed space.
Speed up to 25km/hr, range up to 25km
As for performance, the new Bird Air promises to cover up to 25km on a single full charge of its 180Wh battery.
The maximum speed of the vehicle could go up to 25km/hr, according to the company.
Bird has not shared much about the internals of the scooter, but considering the price bracket, it should have a 250-300W motor.
More than 30 safety certifications
Among other things, Bird touts that the new e-scooter comes with front and rear LED light, Bluetooth-based app management, and more than 30 US and international safety certifications.
"That's more than any other personal e-scooter on the market, covering everything from its long-lasting battery to its responsive, regenerative braking system," the company said in a statement.
International availability starting November 2020
In the US, Bird Air can be purchased from Target or the official Bird Store at $599.
The company has confirmed that the vehicle will be available international starting in November, but there is no word on which markets would be getting it.
Further, the electric scooter will come in two options - Black and Silver.