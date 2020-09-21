American micro-mobility and ride-sharing company Bird has launched an affordable new electric scooter - Bird Air. The custom-made vehicle comes at just $599, making for a much more affordable option as compared to the Bird One, and promises a safe and comfortable ride without too many bells and whistles. Here is all you need to know about Bird Air.

Design Foldable aircraft-grade aluminum frame, never-flat tires

Weighing just around 13.7kg, Bird Air is an electric scooter featuring a foldable frame, made out of aircraft-grade aluminum, and semi-solid tubeless tires, which are said to be flat-free. It can carry around a person weighing up to 100kgs; the rider can easily fold the handle of the scooter, bringing it in parallel with the base, and place it even in a packed space.

Speed Speed up to 25km/hr, range up to 25km

As for performance, the new Bird Air promises to cover up to 25km on a single full charge of its 180Wh battery. The maximum speed of the vehicle could go up to 25km/hr, according to the company. Bird has not shared much about the internals of the scooter, but considering the price bracket, it should have a 250-300W motor.

Safety More than 30 safety certifications

Among other things, Bird touts that the new e-scooter comes with front and rear LED light, Bluetooth-based app management, and more than 30 US and international safety certifications. "That's more than any other personal e-scooter on the market, covering everything from its long-lasting battery to its responsive, regenerative braking system," the company said in a statement.

Availability International availability starting November 2020