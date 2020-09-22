Tata Motors has reduced the subscription cost of its Nexon EV SUV in India. As part of this 'Electrifying Subscription' offer which is valid till November this year, the car can now be leased for a monthly rental of Rs. 34,900. The package is offered solely for the top-end Nexon EV XZ Lux, and can be availed in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Features A detailed look at the subscription package

The Nexon EV's subscription package ranges from 18-36 months, depending on your requirements. Benefits such as insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance, and doorstep delivery are also included. Customers will also get an EV charger for installing at home/office. But, do note that a one-time token amount of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 45,000 security deposit, and a month's subscription fee have to be paid in advance.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Tata Nexon EV

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Tata Nexon EV offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek blacked-out grille, a trapezoidal air dam, a muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates. It gets projector headlights and LED taillamps for lighting. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Nexon EV has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leatherette seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, power door locks, a central locking system, and rear parking sensors, for the safety of the passengers. It packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine Power and performance

The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery, mated to a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). The powertrain makes 127hp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the electric SUV are handled by an automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds, has a top-speed of 120km/h, and delivers a range of 312km.

Information What about the pricing?