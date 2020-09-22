MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India, sometime around this festive season. In the latest development, the company has claimed that the vehicle will boast of off-road-friendly facilities like on-demand four-wheel drive, and multiple driving modes (Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow). Moreover, the four-wheeler will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine and offer a host of safety features.

Exteriors Here's a look at the MG Gloster

MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90, which is available in China. It will feature a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, projector lens headlamps with LED DRLs, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and 21-inch alloy wheels. There will be quad exhaust pipes, and LED taillights on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster will get a cabin featuring diamond-style-stitching seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and adaptive cruise control. There will be multiple airbags, front collision warning, autonomous parking, emergency braking, a collision-avoidance system, and a fatigue reminder system, for passengers' safety. The vehicle will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for iSMART technology.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Gloster is expected to get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine making 217hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine generating 209hp/480Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It will get a rear differential lock button with Borg Warner Transfer Case, and a five-link integral rear suspension, to improve its off-roading capabilities.

Information What about the pricing?