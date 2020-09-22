Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 12:50 am
Dwaipayan Roy
MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India, sometime around this festive season.
In the latest development, the company has claimed that the vehicle will boast of off-road-friendly facilities like on-demand four-wheel drive, and multiple driving modes (Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow).
Moreover, the four-wheeler will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine and offer a host of safety features.
MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90, which is available in China. It will feature a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, projector lens headlamps with LED DRLs, and a muscular bonnet.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and 21-inch alloy wheels.
There will be quad exhaust pipes, and LED taillights on the rear end.
MG Gloster will get a cabin featuring diamond-style-stitching seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and adaptive cruise control.
There will be multiple airbags, front collision warning, autonomous parking, emergency braking, a collision-avoidance system, and a fatigue reminder system, for passengers' safety.
The vehicle will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for iSMART technology.
The MG Gloster is expected to get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine making 217hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine generating 209hp/480Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
It will get a rear differential lock button with Borg Warner Transfer Case, and a five-link integral rear suspension, to improve its off-roading capabilities.
The MG Gloster will be launched in India around October and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh. Meanwhile, unofficial pre-bookings for the car are now open. Once unveiled, the SUV will take on rivals like Toyota Prado and Mitsubishi Pajero.
