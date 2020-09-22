Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 12:47 pm
Tata Motors is planning to launch a 'Soccer Edition' of its Tiago hatchback in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule (sans camouflage) of the special model has been spotted at a dealership.
As per the leaked images, it will feature sporty-looking decals, 'Soccer Edition' lettering on the front doors, and will be available in two new color options.
The upcoming Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a glossy back grille, a sculpted bonnet, and halogen headlamps.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by L-shaped graphic stripes, blacked-out indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
It will have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission.
The Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
The car will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow-me-home' headlamps, ABS, and EBD.
At present, the pricing and availability details of the Tata Tiago Soccer Edition in India are unclear. However, it should carry a slight premium over the regular model which falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 4.69-6.73 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
