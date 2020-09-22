Tata Motors is planning to launch a 'Soccer Edition' of its Tiago hatchback in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule (sans camouflage) of the special model has been spotted at a dealership. As per the leaked images, it will feature sporty-looking decals, 'Soccer Edition' lettering on the front doors, and will be available in two new color options.

Exteriors Tata Tiago Soccer Edition: At a glance

The upcoming Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a glossy back grille, a sculpted bonnet, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by L-shaped graphic stripes, blacked-out indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It will have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Tiago Soccer Edition will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The car will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow-me-home' headlamps, ABS, and EBD.

Information What about the pricing?