Czech automaker Skoda is planning to launch its fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India in early-2021. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. As per the leaked images, it will get a major design overhaul including a protruding grille, matrix LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and a wider as well as angular-looking rear section.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Octavia: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a tapering roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome bracketing, a muscular bumper sporting LED fog lamps, and sleek matrix LED headlamps. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,688mm and a ground clearance of 110mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that makes 188hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired to a DSG automatic transmission gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Octavia will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a 'Trizone Climatronic' system, a Canton audio system, an optional head-up display, and a two-spoke steering wheel with optional heating. The sedan will also pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, up to 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and five Type-C ports. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, electric parking brake, and a parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?