Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 01:53 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Czech automaker Skoda is planning to launch its fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India in early-2021. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads.
As per the leaked images, it will get a major design overhaul including a protruding grille, matrix LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and a wider as well as angular-looking rear section.
The 2021 Skoda Octavia will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a tapering roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome bracketing, a muscular bumper sporting LED fog lamps, and sleek matrix LED headlamps.
On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
It is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,688mm and a ground clearance of 110mm.
The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that makes 188hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired to a DSG automatic transmission gearbox.
The 2021 Octavia will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a 'Trizone Climatronic' system, a Canton audio system, an optional head-up display, and a two-spoke steering wheel with optional heating.
The sedan will also pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, up to 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and five Type-C ports.
For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, electric parking brake, and a parking camera.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia in India will be announced at the launch event next year. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which costs Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.