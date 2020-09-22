Following the launch of the BS6 Panigale V2 last month, Ducati has unveiled the BS6-compliant Scrambler 1100 PRO and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro motorbikes in India. The duo comes with a retro-inspired naked design, dual exhausts, a new number plate holder, leather seats, new livery and a 1,079cc engine that has been updated to meet the BS6 emission norms. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO, Sport Pro: At a glance

Both the Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro sit on a blacked-out steel-trellis frame. They offer a naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, flat-type seat, and dual exhausts. The motorcycles also pack a digital instrument console and a halogen headlight. The Sport variant is differentiated by a low-set handlebar, golden forks, bar-end mirrors, matte black paintwork, and an '1100' logo on the tank.

Information Power and performance

Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine that makes 85hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with traction control and cornering ABS. They also get three riding modes- Active, Journey, and City. The suspension duties on the former are handled by Marzocchi forks on the front and a Kayaba mono-shock unit on the rear, while the latter gets an Öhlins-sourced setup.

Information What about the pricing?