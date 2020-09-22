Ford has finally launched its much-anticipated Endeavour Sport edition in India. The flagship SUV is based on the top-spec Titanium 4x4 variant of the standard Endeavour. The Sport edition offers an attractive all-black exterior finish, a premium cabin, and a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford Endeavour Sport: At a glance

The Ford Endeavour Sport has a bold and striking look, featuring an all-black honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, blacked-out bumpers, 'Sport' decals on the rear doors, and smoked LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, wing mirrors, alloy wheels, and side-steppers. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,903mm and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Endeavour Sport SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine that generates 168hp of power and 420Nm peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ford Endeavour Sport has a 7-seater dual-tone cabin with automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV also packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford's SYNC3, and Ford Pass connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, there are multiple airbags and a parking camera with auto park assist.

Information What about the pricing?