TVS has launched a new model of the Apache RTR 200 4V with Super-Moto ABS. It is essentially a more affordable and single-channel ABS variant of the standard RTR 200 4V that comes with dual-channel ABS. The Super-Motor ABS feature allows the riders to lock the rear wheel under hard braking and slide the lightweight sports tourer around the track. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Super-Motor ABS): At a glance

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Super-Motor ABS) sits on a double-cradle frame and offers a sporty-naked design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an all-black upswept exhaust pipe, and an LED headlight. The bike also packs a digital instrument console with TVS SmartXonnect technology, and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is offered in two colors- Pearl White and Gloss Black.

Internals Power and performance

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Super-Motor ABS) draws power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.8Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a race-tuned slipper clutch. The bike also gets Glide Through Technology that offers slightly more revolutions even with the throttle closed.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

On the safety front, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Super-Motor ABS) offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a race-tuned KYB mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?