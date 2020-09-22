Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2021 edition of its middle-weight cruiser, the Vulcan S, for the international markets. It retains the design and features of the outgoing model while packing a 649cc engine. The bike is offered in two dual-tone color options- black with blue and a grey and black option with red stripes. Notably, the latter was launched in India last month.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S: At a glance

The Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design. It features a stepped-up seat, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and wide handlebars for a laid-back riding position. The bike gets an oblong-shaped LED headlight, a miniature exhaust pipe, adjustable foot-pegs, a semi-digital instrument console, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 235kg and a 14-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 59.1hp of power and 62.4Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The international model is likely to get the same engine.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?