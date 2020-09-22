Tata Motors is working to launch the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback in India soon. The upcoming model, which was first seen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, has been registered with the transport authorities. According to an RTO application (via CarDekho), the Altroz turbo-petrol variant will come with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.5hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

The upcoming Altroz Turbo variant will retain the design of the standard model. It will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roof and a muscular bonnet. It will also get a blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, sleek projector headlamps, cornering fog lights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

As per the RTO application, the upcoming Altroz Turbo will feature a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.5hp of power. There is no information on the torque output. The transmission duties on the hatchback are likely to be handled by a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater premium cabin with adjustable seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It will also offer automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety concerns, it will have dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?