Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 12:21 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda has shared a teaser video confirming that its Forza 750 maxi-scooter will be unveiled in Europe on October 14.
According to the teaser, it will feature a split headlamp setup, a TFT instrument panel, multiple riding modes, and a key-less start system. Moreover, it will draw power from a 745cc engine that will come mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Honda Forza 750 will sport a chiseled front apron along with the company's signature twin headlight setup, LED DRLs, angular air dams, and an LED tail lamp.
The maxi-scooter will pack a TFT instrument console, offering readouts like mileage, speed, trip distance, and clock. It should also offer a flat-type seat, a designer grab rail, and an extended windscreen.
The Honda Forza 750 should draw power from a 745cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that makes 54hp of power and 68Nm of peak torque. The mill should be paired to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
On the safety front, the Honda Forza 750 will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS and multiple riding modes for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are likely to be managed by 41mm forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Honda Forza 750 will be announced at the launch event on October 14. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to be priced at around £8,000 (roughly Rs. 7.5 lakh) in the UK.
