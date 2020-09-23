Honda has shared a teaser video confirming that its Forza 750 maxi-scooter will be unveiled in Europe on October 14. According to the teaser, it will feature a split headlamp setup, a TFT instrument panel, multiple riding modes, and a key-less start system. Moreover, it will draw power from a 745cc engine that will come mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Forza 750: At a glance

The Honda Forza 750 will sport a chiseled front apron along with the company's signature twin headlight setup, LED DRLs, angular air dams, and an LED tail lamp. The maxi-scooter will pack a TFT instrument console, offering readouts like mileage, speed, trip distance, and clock. It should also offer a flat-type seat, a designer grab rail, and an extended windscreen.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Forza 750 should draw power from a 745cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that makes 54hp of power and 68Nm of peak torque. The mill should be paired to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

On the safety front, the Honda Forza 750 will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS and multiple riding modes for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are likely to be managed by 41mm forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?