Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 01:08 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed its much-anticipated performance-oriented 2021 Sonata N Line sedan.
The premium vehicle is differentiated from the standard Sonata, by a new front fascia, updated wheels, and a designer cabin. Moreover, it draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Sonata N Line has an eye-catching look, featuring an updated front fascia with an N-specific grille and three rectangular vents beneath it, large air dams, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
There is a subtle diffuser, a darkened spoiler, and dual exhaust outlets on the rear side.
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will draw power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine making around 290hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill will come paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The 2021 Sonata N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with dark chrome trim and N Line badging. There are also sports seats and a power steering wheel with red contrast stitching.
The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety options including multiple airbags are also present.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line in India will be announced on October 21. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the standard Sonata, which is priced at Rs. 20.77 lakh.
