South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed its much-anticipated performance-oriented 2021 Sonata N Line sedan. The premium vehicle is differentiated from the standard Sonata, by a new front fascia, updated wheels, and a designer cabin. Moreover, it draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line: At a glance

The 2021 Sonata N Line has an eye-catching look, featuring an updated front fascia with an N-specific grille and three rectangular vents beneath it, large air dams, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. There is a subtle diffuser, a darkened spoiler, and dual exhaust outlets on the rear side.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will draw power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine making around 290hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill will come paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Sonata N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with dark chrome trim and N Line badging. There are also sports seats and a power steering wheel with red contrast stitching. The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety options including multiple airbags are also present.

Information What about the pricing?