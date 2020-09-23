Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 02:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has finally launched its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India.
The car is offered in three trims, nine color options, and gets a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine.
It is priced upwards of Rs. 8.40 lakh, and the deliveries will commence from mid-October.
Here are more details.
The Urban Cruiser has a sporty look, featuring a dual-slat wedge cut chrome-finished grille, a sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, and a silver-finished skid plate.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The SUV gets split LED projector headlamps, and fog lamps within a trapezoidal housing. Moreover, it comes in six monotone and three dual-tone colors.
Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a steering wheel with cruise control.
The car packs a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, and a reverse parking camera, for passengers' safety.
Urban Cruiser is powered by a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp of power, and 138Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
The automatic models also pack a dual Lithium-ion battery setup with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like regenerative braking, idle start-stop, and torque assist.
In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser starts at Rs. 8.40 lakh for the base-end Mid (MT) model, and goes up to Rs. 11.30 lakh for the top-spec Premium (AT) variant. The car is available with a warranty period of 3-years/1 lakh km.
At this price-point, it takes on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet.
