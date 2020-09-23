Japanese automaker Toyota has finally launched its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India.

The car is offered in three trims, nine color options, and gets a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine.

It is priced upwards of Rs. 8.40 lakh, and the deliveries will commence from mid-October.

Here are more details.