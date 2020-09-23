Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 06:02 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its much anticipated second-generation AMG GLE 53 Coupe in India.
The premium vehicle is based on the new-generation GLE SUV (already available in India) and replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe. It has a refreshed design, offers a host of features, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter twin-turbo, straight-six petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a 15-slat 'Panamericana' grille, a refreshed bumper with wide air dams, a sculpted bonnet, and sleek headlamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch alloy wheels (21-inch as optional).
The rear section exhibits wrap-around LED taillamps, four exhausts, and a raked window.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe has a premium dual-tone cabin with carbon fiber inserts, contrast stitching, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
The vehicle packs a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest MBUX connectivity suite.
There are nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and autonomous emergency braking for the passengers' safety.
The GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, petrol engine that generates 435hp/520Nm. The mill is mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system, that provides up to 22hp/250Nm on demand.
Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed AMG speedshift automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.
The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe sports a price-tag of Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) in India. At this price-point, the car goes against rivals like BMW X6 M and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
