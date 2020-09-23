Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 06:32 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors will launch a turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback in the Indian market soon. The upcoming model has already received RTO registration and its power details are no more a mystery.
In the latest development, a test mule (sans camouflage) of the Altroz Turbo has been spotted plying on the roads, revealing its key design features.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaked images, the upcoming Altroz Turbo will look identical to the standard model. It will have a sloping roof, blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels.
However, it will be offered in a new 'Tectonic Blue' color finish and won't bear any 'Turbo' badge.
The upcoming Altroz Turbo will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.5hp of power. There is no information on the torque output. The transmission duties on the hatchback are expected to be managed by a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, adjustable seats, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents.
It will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, it will provide dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Altroz Turbo. However, it is expected to be launched around the festive season this year. For reference, the standard Altroz model is currently priced between Rs. 5.44-Rs. 9.09 lakh.
