Tata Motors will launch a turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback in the Indian market soon. The upcoming model has already received RTO registration and its power details are no more a mystery. In the latest development, a test mule (sans camouflage) of the Altroz Turbo has been spotted plying on the roads, revealing its key design features. Here's our roundup.

Exterior Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

As per the leaked images, the upcoming Altroz Turbo will look identical to the standard model. It will have a sloping roof, blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels. However, it will be offered in a new 'Tectonic Blue' color finish and won't bear any 'Turbo' badge.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Altroz Turbo will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.5hp of power. There is no information on the torque output. The transmission duties on the hatchback are expected to be managed by a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, adjustable seats, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will provide dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?