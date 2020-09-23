Hyundai is planning to launch the third-generation i20 hatchback in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted testing, revealing its key design features. The leaked images show the hatchback in a white color finish with diamond-cut alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and sleek ORVMs. Here's our roundup.

Exterior 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The next-generation Hyundai i20 will come with a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet, and revised bumpers with fluidic character lines. On the sides, it will be flanked by sleek ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. For lighting, the hatchback will house LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is likely to come with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. For transmission duties, both manual and automatic gearboxes will be on offer.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The third-generation Hyundai i20 is expected to have a modern-looking 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It will also sport a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, the hatchback is likely to provide dual airbags and parking sensors as standard.

Information How much will it cost?