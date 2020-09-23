Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 07:24 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 edition of its naked sports bike, the Z900, for the international markets.
The motorcycle is offered in three dual-tone colors- red with black, green with black, and Pearl Blizzard White with Spark Black.
Other than the new paint schemes, the two-wheeler is identical to the BS6-compliant model launched in India this month.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Kawasaki Z900 offers a sporty look, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust pipe.
The motorcycle gets a 4.2-inch color TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app, and all-LED lighting setup.
Also, the two-wheeler runs on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tires.
The 2021 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, engine that makes 123hp of maximum power and 98.6Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slip and clutch assist.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki Z900 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two power modes. It also gets four riding modes- Sport, Rain, Road, and Manual.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link shocker on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant Kawasaki Z900 sports a price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, which makes it Rs. 29,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart. In this segment, the motorcycle goes against Triumph Street Triple R.
