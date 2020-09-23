Chinese automaker QJ Motor has launched SRG600 semi-faired motorbike in its home country. The two-wheeler is expected to make its way to international markets, where it will be rebadged as the Benelli 600RR. As for the highlights, the motorcycle shares its underpinnings with the 2020 Benelli TNT 600, featuring a full-LED lighting setup, a TFT color display, and a 600cc, in-line four-cylinder engine.

Design QJ SRG600: At a glance

The QJ SRG600 is based on the same platform as the 2020 Benelli TNT 600 and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a split headlamp setup, a raised windshield, and dual-tone body colors. The motorbike packs a full-color TFT display and a full-LED lighting setup. Further, it rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The QJ SRG600 draws power from a 2020 Benelli TNT 600-sourced 600cc, in-line four-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a quick shifter. However, its power figures are not known. For reference, the mill generates 80.4hp of power and 55Nm on the TNT.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ SRG600 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are managed by inverted forks on the front side and an offset mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?