Sep 24, 2020, 01:23 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
French automaker Renault has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Triber MPV in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 11,500-13,000 and now starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh.
As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design, comes with a host of features, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The Renault Triber has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and silver-finished skid plates.
On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, door handles, and designer alloy wheels.
The four-wheeler has a ground clearance of 182mm and a wheelbase of 2,636mm.
The Renault Triber draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 70hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and an optional 5-speed AMT unit, for handling transmission duties.
The Renault Triber has a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The MPV gets four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera for safety.
It also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, to ensure connectivity.
Following the latest price-revision of Rs. 11,500-13,000, the BS6-compliant Renault Triber MPV starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh for the base-end RxE model, and goes up to Rs. 7.34 lakh for the range-topping RxZ (AMT) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).
