French automaker Renault has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Triber MPV in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 11,500-13,000 and now starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design, comes with a host of features, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Here are more details.