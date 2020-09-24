German automaker BMW Motorrad has finally unveiled its much-anticipated sixth-generation M3 and M4 performance cars. Both vehicles get two variants- Standard, and Competition. They sport an updated front fascia, refreshed chassis, and new interiors. Further, they draw power from a 3.0-liter, straight six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine, and can clock a top-speed of 250km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 BMW M3 And M4: At a glance

The 2021 BMW M3 And M4 sport a big kidney grille flanked by LED headlamps (BMW Laser light given as optional), and a large curtain at the bumper's bottom. Both cars get M-specific front and side splitters, a carbon fiber roof, an optional moon-roof, and staggered wheels (18-inch front and 19-inch rear). On the rear section, there are wraparound taillamps, and blacked-out quad exhausts.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 BMW M3 And M4 have a luxurious cabin, featuring Merino leather bucket seats, and integrated head restraints. M carbon seats wrapped in Alcantara leather and a head-up display are also provided as optional. The car packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with iDrive 7.0 operating system. The OS supports navigation and BMW's personal voice assistant.

Details What are the safety features of the two cars?

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 get a standard Active Driving Assistant package which comprises rear-automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, active blind-spot detection, speed-limit information, and rear cross-traffic alert. Meanwhile, the Competition variants come with a better safety suite, which offers features such as blind-spot monitoring, full-speed adaptive cruise control, active lane-keep assist, traffic jam assist, and high-speed automatic emergency braking.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 BMW M3 And M4 draw power from a 3.0-liter, straight six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine that makes 467hp/550Nm in the Standard models, and 496hp/650Nm in the Competition variants. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, and 3.8 seconds respectively in the two variants.

Pricing What about the pricing?