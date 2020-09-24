Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 06:37 pm

Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its new-generation Defender SUV will be unveiled in India on October 15.
The vehicle was supposed to be launched in June. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, its bookings are now open, and it will carry a price-tag upwards of Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new-generation Land Rover Defender will have two variants- Defender 90 (3-door) and Defender 110 (5-door). It will be based on D7X platform and retain the iconic silhouette of its predecessor.
The car will get a minimalistic grille, a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, and rounded LED headlamps.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The new-generation Land Rover Defender will have a 4-seater cabin with heated front seats, automatic climate control, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
For safety, there will be six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
The new-generation Land Rover Defender will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 292hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.
The car will also come equipped with Land Rover's configurable Terrain Response 2 system to optimize traction, and improve its off-roading capability.
The new-generation Land Rover Defender will be brought to India as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will be up for grabs in five trims- Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. As for the pocket-pinch, the four-wheeler will be priced between Rs. 69.99-87.10 lakh.
At this price-point, it will go against the likes of Jeep Wrangler, and Mercedes-Benz G 350d.
