Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its new-generation Defender SUV will be unveiled in India on October 15. The vehicle was supposed to be launched in June. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, its bookings are now open, and it will carry a price-tag upwards of Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exteriors Land Rover Defender: At a glance

The new-generation Land Rover Defender will have two variants- Defender 90 (3-door) and Defender 110 (5-door). It will be based on D7X platform and retain the iconic silhouette of its predecessor. The car will get a minimalistic grille, a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, and rounded LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The new-generation Land Rover Defender will have a 4-seater cabin with heated front seats, automatic climate control, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. For safety, there will be six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The new-generation Land Rover Defender will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 292hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The car will also come equipped with Land Rover's configurable Terrain Response 2 system to optimize traction, and improve its off-roading capability.

Pricing What about the pricing?