The soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz Turbo will be offered in four trim levels including a new XT (O) variant that is not part of the hatchback's current line-up. According to the reports, the Turbo model will be introduced in XT, XT (O), XZ, and XZ (O) variants. The automaker will also skip the entry-level XE and XM trims that are offered on the standard Altroz.

Exteriors Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

The Altroz Turbo model will retain the design of the standard model. It will have a sloping roof, blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek projector headlamps. A new 'Tectonic Blue' color finish will also be on offer. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED lights and 'ALTROZ' lettering.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Altroz Turbo will draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 108.5hp of power. The torque figures are unknown as of now. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the hatchback are likely to be managed by a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, adjustable seats, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?