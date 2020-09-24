Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 06:57 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
The soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz Turbo will be offered in four trim levels including a new XT (O) variant that is not part of the hatchback's current line-up.
According to the reports, the Turbo model will be introduced in XT, XT (O), XZ, and XZ (O) variants. The automaker will also skip the entry-level XE and XM trims that are offered on the standard Altroz.
The Altroz Turbo model will retain the design of the standard model. It will have a sloping roof, blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek projector headlamps. A new 'Tectonic Blue' color finish will also be on offer.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED lights and 'ALTROZ' lettering.
The upcoming Altroz Turbo will draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 108.5hp of power. The torque figures are unknown as of now. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the hatchback are likely to be managed by a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, adjustable seats, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents.
It will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Altroz Turbo. However, it is expected to be launched around the festive season i.e. October-November. For reference, the standard Altroz is currently priced between Rs. 5.44-Rs. 9.09 lakh.
