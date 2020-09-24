MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India, next month. In the latest development, the company has started accepting pre-bookings for the car via its official website and dealerships, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle will get a Level-1 autonomous ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and a host of safety features.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

MG Gloster will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and a chiseled front bumper with a faux skid plate on the lower lip. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The car will have a wheelbase of 2,950mm, and a length of 4,985mm.

Information Power and performance

The MG Gloster is likely to come with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine making 220hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel one generating 218hp/480Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster will get a cabin featuring three-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, seats with diamond-style-stitching, and a 12-speaker audio system. The SUV will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG iSMART technology. There will be multiple airbags, front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, and a fatigue reminder system, for the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?