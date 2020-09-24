Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 07:51 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India, next month.
In the latest development, the company has started accepting pre-bookings for the car via its official website and dealerships, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.
As for the highlights, the vehicle will get a Level-1 autonomous ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and a host of safety features.
MG Gloster will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and a chiseled front bumper with a faux skid plate on the lower lip.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The car will have a wheelbase of 2,950mm, and a length of 4,985mm.
The MG Gloster is likely to come with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine making 220hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel one generating 218hp/480Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
MG Gloster will get a cabin featuring three-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, seats with diamond-style-stitching, and a 12-speaker audio system.
The SUV will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG iSMART technology.
There will be multiple airbags, front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, and a fatigue reminder system, for the safety of passengers.
The MG Gloster will be launched in India next month and should sport a price-tag of around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Once unveiled, the premium SUV will go against rivals like Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner.
