South Korean automaker Kia Motors has finally revealed the prices of the range-topping GTX+ automatic variants of its Sonet sub-compact SUV.

The company withheld their prices at the time of launch last week, despite accepting bookings for them.

As for the highlights, they come with red exterior accents, an all-black cabin, and draw power from BS6-compliant petrol, and diesel engines.

Here are more details.