Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 09:51 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has finally revealed the prices of the range-topping GTX+ automatic variants of its Sonet sub-compact SUV.
The company withheld their prices at the time of launch last week, despite accepting bookings for them.
As for the highlights, they come with red exterior accents, an all-black cabin, and draw power from BS6-compliant petrol, and diesel engines.
Here are more details.
Kia Sonet GTX+ sports the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille with 3D stepwell geometric mesh, silver-finished faux skid plate, clamshell bonnet, and a wide air dam.
The vehicle comes with silver-colored roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and dual faux exhaust pipes. For lighting, there are swept-back LED headlamps with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED taillights.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.
The Kia Sonet GTX+ has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette-wrapped door trims, an electric sunroof, a Bose audio system, steering wheel, seat, and door armrest with contrast stitching, an air purifier, and a wireless smartphone charger.
It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connected car technology, and a digital instrument cluster.
It comes with all standard safety features.
The Kia Sonet GTX+ comes in two BS6-compliant engine options- 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine making 118hp and 172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel one generating 113hp and 250Nm. The mills come paired to a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.
The Sonet petrol automatic has an Automotive Research Association of India-rated fuel-efficiency of 18.3km/liter, while the diesel automatic offers a mileage of 19km/liter.
In India, both the petrol as well as the diesel versions of the Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic, are priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh. These automatic variants are around Rs. 90,000 costlier than their manual counterparts.
