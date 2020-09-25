Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 12:43 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As per a German Federal Motor Transport Authority report, Japanese automaker Yamaha is likely to equip its 2021 MT-09 motorbike with a Euro 5-compliant 890cc engine which will generate a maximum power of around 120hp.
Other updated models of the company like MT-07, XSR-700, and Tenere 700 should also meet the Euro 5 regulations which will come into effect from January 1, 2021.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will sit on a diamond frame, and offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a unique headlamp cluster.
The bike will get a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it will ride on alloy wheels.
It should have a kerb weight of 193kg and a 14-liter fuel tank.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 should draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 3-cylinder, DOHC 890cc engine, that will make around 120hp of maximum power. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike should be managed by telescopic forks on the front side, and a swingarm on the rear end.
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 in India, are currently available. However, it is likely to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 11 lakh.
