As per a German Federal Motor Transport Authority report, Japanese automaker Yamaha is likely to equip its 2021 MT-09 motorbike with a Euro 5-compliant 890cc engine which will generate a maximum power of around 120hp. Other updated models of the company like MT-07, XSR-700, and Tenere 700 should also meet the Euro 5 regulations which will come into effect from January 1, 2021.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will sit on a diamond frame, and offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a unique headlamp cluster. The bike will get a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it will ride on alloy wheels. It should have a kerb weight of 193kg and a 14-liter fuel tank.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 should draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 3-cylinder, DOHC 890cc engine, that will make around 120hp of maximum power. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike should be managed by telescopic forks on the front side, and a swingarm on the rear end.

