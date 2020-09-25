Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 01:15 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the launch of the second-generation Ghost sedan in India, luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its long-wheelbase version named Ghost Extended, on our shores.
The premium four-wheeler is based on the company's aluminium space-frame architecture and is 170mm longer than the regular model. It draws power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine.
Notably, its deliveries will start in the first quarter of next year.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is built on the company's aluminium space-frame architecture, also seen on the Phantom, and Cullinan SUV.
The sedan sports a chrome-covered grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, and laser headlamps with an illumination range of more than 600m. It also gets iconic 'suicide doors' and body-colored ORVMs.
It has a wheelbase of 3,465mm and a length of 5,715mm.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with a Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS), extensive soundproofing, reclining 'Serenity' rear seats, a champagne fridge with two cooling modes, a head-up display, and active cruise control.
The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
There are multiple airbags, a four-camera system, cross-traffic warning, and lane departure warning for passengers' safety.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is powered by a BS6-compliant 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine which makes 563hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill comes paired to the company's Satellite Aided Transmission system, which uses GPS data to pre-select the necessary gear for upcoming corners.
The car also gets all-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering, and a self-leveling high-volume air suspension technology.
In India, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended sports a price-tag of Rs. 7.95 crore (ex-showroom) which is Rs. 1 crore costlier than the regular model with standard wheelbase. Meanwhile, the deliveries for the premium sedan will begin in the first quarter of 2021.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.