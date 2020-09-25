Following the launch of the second-generation Ghost sedan in India, luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its long-wheelbase version named Ghost Extended, on our shores. The premium four-wheeler is based on the company's aluminium space-frame architecture and is 170mm longer than the regular model. It draws power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Notably, its deliveries will start in the first quarter of next year.

Exteriors Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended: At a glance

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is built on the company's aluminium space-frame architecture, also seen on the Phantom, and Cullinan SUV. The sedan sports a chrome-covered grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, and laser headlamps with an illumination range of more than 600m. It also gets iconic 'suicide doors' and body-colored ORVMs. It has a wheelbase of 3,465mm and a length of 5,715mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with a Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS), extensive soundproofing, reclining 'Serenity' rear seats, a champagne fridge with two cooling modes, a head-up display, and active cruise control. The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. There are multiple airbags, a four-camera system, cross-traffic warning, and lane departure warning for passengers' safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is powered by a BS6-compliant 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine which makes 563hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill comes paired to the company's Satellite Aided Transmission system, which uses GPS data to pre-select the necessary gear for upcoming corners. The car also gets all-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering, and a self-leveling high-volume air suspension technology.

Information What about the pricing?