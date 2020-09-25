In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Benelli has announced a low EMI scheme on its Imperiale 400 motorcycle in India. Customers can avail up to 85% funding, and are required to pay an EMI of just Rs. 4,999, as part of the offer. As for the highlights, the bike comes in three colors and is powered by a BS6-compliant 374cc engine.

Details What other offers are available on the motorbike?

Benelli is offering a 3-year/unlimited kilometer warranty and two years of complimentary service on the Imperiale 400. Moreover, a third-year annual maintenance contract, 24X7 roadside assistance (RSA) service, and pick and drop facility, are also being offered. Interested buyers can book the two-wheeler via the company's website or dealerships, by paying a token amount of Rs. 6,000.

Design Here's recalling the Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame and sports an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-seats, wide handlebars, rounded halogen headlamp, and mirrors. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console and rides on spoked wheels. It is available in three colors- Red, Black, and Silver. It has a kerb weight of 205kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli Imperiale 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 374cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 21hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are managed by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and pre-load adjustable dual shockers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?