Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its much-anticipated new-generation Thar SUV in India on October 2. In the latest development, a test mule of the car's AX trim, which will be the cheapest variant in its line-up, has been spotted. As per the spy shots, the vehicle will get steel wheels, tubular side-steppers, and a fixed soft-top roof, among others. Here are more details.

Exteriors Mahindra Thar AX: At a glance

The Mahindra Thar will be available in two trims - AX and LX. In the AX trim, there will be two variants: AX and AX (O). The car will retain the shape of its predecessor, featuring a blacked-out seven-slat grille, rounded headlamps, and square-shaped windows. The AX trim will get a soft-top roof and tubular side-steppers. Moreover, it will run on 16-inch steel wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin Credits:

Mahindra Thar AX will have a spacious cabin, a blacked-out dashboard, automatic climate control, dual-tone sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers, and side-facing bench seats on the rear side. There will be dual airbags, ABS with ESP, rear parking sensors, and a hill assist feature. The SUV, however, will miss out on steering-mounted controls, and a touchscreen infotainment console.

Engine Power and performance

The Mahindra Thar AX will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine which makes 130hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated either to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car will also get an all-wheel-drive (4x4) and a low-range transfer case.

Information What about the pricing?