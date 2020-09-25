Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 04:01 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its much-anticipated new-generation Thar SUV in India on October 2.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car's AX trim, which will be the cheapest variant in its line-up, has been spotted.
As per the spy shots, the vehicle will get steel wheels, tubular side-steppers, and a fixed soft-top roof, among others.
Here are more details.
The Mahindra Thar will be available in two trims - AX and LX. In the AX trim, there will be two variants: AX and AX (O).
The car will retain the shape of its predecessor, featuring a blacked-out seven-slat grille, rounded headlamps, and square-shaped windows.
The AX trim will get a soft-top roof and tubular side-steppers. Moreover, it will run on 16-inch steel wheels.
Mahindra Thar AX will have a spacious cabin, a blacked-out dashboard, automatic climate control, dual-tone sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers, and side-facing bench seats on the rear side.
There will be dual airbags, ABS with ESP, rear parking sensors, and a hill assist feature.
The SUV, however, will miss out on steering-mounted controls, and a touchscreen infotainment console.
The Mahindra Thar AX will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine which makes 130hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated either to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The car will also get an all-wheel-drive (4x4) and a low-range transfer case.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2020 Mahindra Thar in India will be announced at the launch event on October 2. As for the pocket-pinch, it should be priced upwards of Rs. 9 lakh, and go up to Rs. 13 lakh.
