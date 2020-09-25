Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 06:06 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker BMW Motorrad will start accepting bookings for its recently-launched performance motorbike, the M 1000 RR, in India this week, an Overdrive report has claimed.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler is based on the company's flagship S 1000 RR model and comes with a host of new technologies and features. It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology.
The BMW M 1000 RR sits on a bridge-type aluminum frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windshield, and a split-headlamp cluster.
The bike gets a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and fixed winglets.
The bike has a kerb weight of 192kg and a wheelbase of 1,457mm.
Notably, the M Competition package comprises a maintenance-free DLC-coated M Endurance chain, tail-hump cover, M milled parts package, M carbon package, and a 220g lighter swinging arm made up of silver.
The BMW M 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, Hill Start Pro, and pit lane speed limiter. It also gets five riding modes- Rain, Dynamic, Road, Race, and Race Pro.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic front forks and an aluminum swing arm on the rear end.
The BMW M 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology, that makes 212hp of maximum power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BMW M 1000 RR in India, will be announced in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the bike is priced at around £30,935 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh) in international markets. In India, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 38.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
