German automaker BMW Motorrad will start accepting bookings for its recently-launched performance motorbike, the M 1000 RR, in India this week, an Overdrive report has claimed. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler is based on the company's flagship S 1000 RR model and comes with a host of new technologies and features. It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology.

Design BMW M 1000 RR: At a glance

The BMW M 1000 RR sits on a bridge-type aluminum frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windshield, and a split-headlamp cluster. The bike gets a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and fixed winglets. The bike has a kerb weight of 192kg and a wheelbase of 1,457mm.

Information What does the optional M Competition package include?

Notably, the M Competition package comprises a maintenance-free DLC-coated M Endurance chain, tail-hump cover, M milled parts package, M carbon package, and a 220g lighter swinging arm made up of silver.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW M 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, Hill Start Pro, and pit lane speed limiter. It also gets five riding modes- Rain, Dynamic, Road, Race, and Race Pro. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic front forks and an aluminum swing arm on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The BMW M 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology, that makes 212hp of maximum power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Pricing What about the pricing?