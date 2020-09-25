Suzuki is planning to launch its V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer in India on October 7, a TimesDrive report has claimed. To recall, the motorbike's launch was also teased in April; it was supposed to be unveiled earlier. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, it will get a digital instrument console and a BS6-compliant 645cc engine.

Design 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: At a glance

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT will have a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, spoked wheels, high-set wide handlebars, twin-pod headlamp cluster, and an adjustable transparent windshield. The bike will pack an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It should have a kerb weight of 216kg and a 20-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT will be powered by a BS6-compliant 645cc, twin-cylinder engine that should generate around 70hp of maximum power, and 62Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BS6-compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650XT will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control system, to ensure the safety of the rider. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?