Adding yet another feather to its cap, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR S-CNG hatchback has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in India. This makes it the most successful CNG vehicle across all passenger car segments, according to the company. The four-wheeler was first launched in India in 2010, and it comes in two variants. It draws power from a 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG retains the boxy yet sporty design of its predecessor, featuring a sleek chrome-covered grille with honeycomb patterns beneath it, a wide air vent, a sculpted bonnet, and adjustable headlights. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, door handles, and 14-inch wheels. The car has a wheelbase of 2,435mm, and a length of 3,655mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG has a spacious 5-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The hatchback packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, and crash sensors, for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG is powered by a 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that makes 58hp of maximum power, and 78Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that uses dual independent electronic control units (ECUs) with Intelligent Injection System to improve pickup and drivability. Further, it offers a mileage of 33.54km/kg.

Information What about the pricing?