Chinese automaker QJ Motor has finally revealed its SRT 500 adventure tourer, which will be rebranded as the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X outside China. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an all-LED lighting setup, a 5-inch TFT instrument console with color display, and spoked wheels. It draws power from the same 500cc parallel-twin motor as its older counterpart. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Benelli TRK 502X: At a glance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X has an off-road-friendly look, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank with 'beak' extensions, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windshield. The adventure tourer packs a 5-inch TFT instrument console with a color display, an all-LED lighting setup, and sports eye-catching body graphics. The bike also gets a revamped headlamp cluster, refreshed knuckle guards, and spoked wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X adventure tourer is powered by a 500cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, engine coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes a maximum power of 47.34hp and a peak torque of 47.5Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X comes equipped with Brembo sourced-disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are managed by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?