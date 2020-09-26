MG Motor is all set to launch its premium SUV, MG Gloster, sometime around this festive season i.e. October-November. The pre-bookings for the car are already underway. In the latest development, the automaker has revealed the engine specifications and powertrain details of the upcoming Gloster. It will be available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine in two states of tune. Here's our roundup.

Exterior MG Gloster: At a glance

The upcoming MG Gloster will come with an octagonal chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, a muscular-looking bonnet, twin exhaust pipes, a faux skid plate, and rain-sensing wipers. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by electrically foldable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,985mm and a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

Under the hood Power and performance

The MG Gloster will be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine in two states of tune. The single-turbo model will generate 160hp/375Nm and come with a 2WD powertrain while the twin-turbo version will produce 215hp/480Nm and have a 4WD powertrain. Both the engines will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster will have a 6- or 7-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, leather seats, and a 12-speaker audio system. The SUV will pack an 8-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG iSMART technology. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, and a fatigue reminder system.

Information How much will it cost?