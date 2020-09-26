BMW-owned luxury car brand MINI has launched the 2020 Clubman Cooper S in India. The premium 5-door hatchback borrows its styling cues from the standard model while offering some tweaks to the exterior, an updated cabin, and a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine. The company has also offered a number of customization options for alloy wheels, upholstery, exterior as well as interior equipment.

Exterior 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S: At a glance

The 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S features a sporty design with a blacked-out mesh grille and oval LED headlamps that are also surrounded by Piano Black garnish. The sides are flanked by blacked-out support pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels that have been inspired by Union Jack-the national flag of the UK. The rear section has Union Jack LED taillights and split trunk door.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 189hp of power and 280Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The hatchback can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S offers a 5-seater cabin with a premium all-black leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, sport seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also sports a fully-digital instrument console and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Apple CarPlay and MINI Navigation System. For safety, the hatch provides dual airbags, crash sensors, Brake Assist, ABS, and Cornering Brake Control.

Information What about the pricing?